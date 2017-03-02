Western Promises

Saddle up in tough-yet-elegant pieces inspired by the Old West.

Fringe benefits. Carlotta fringed linen cape, $2,940; Capri wrap shirt, $690; Sydney stretch wool pant, $790; studded Vachetta belt, $995. RalphLauren.com

Tell me about them studs. Pyramid studs paired with turquoise and beading is a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll. Vaelntino rockstud rlling shoulder bag, $3,095. Barneys.com

Horsing around. These cufflinks add a touch of sophisticated adventure to any ensemble. Galop silver cufflinks, $910. Hermes.com

Sure shot. When it comes to the Old West, the shotgun is legend. Fausti DEA British side by side shotgun, $15,385. FaustiUSA.com

These boots were made for walking. Based in El Paso, Texas, Rocketbuster creates custom cowboy kicks inspired by rockabilly styles in the 1940s. $1,000-$5,000. Similar styles at Rocketbuster.com

Brace yourself. Turquoise adds a pop of color while remaining perfectly on-trend. Ela Rae Sienna cuff with sterling silver, turquoise, labradorite and garnet. $1,998. Anthropologie.com

Shear me out. Call the look high-end ranch hand. Cashmere suede and shearling down-filled jacket, $7,490. TomFord.com

