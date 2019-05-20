Dec. 8, 2018 • Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, Danville

× 1 of 5 Expand Jonathan Garson and Jay Ward Photos by Von Wellington × 2 of 5 Expand Mayor Alonzo Jones and Stephanie Henderson × 3 of 5 Expand Terra and Christopher Jones × 4 of 5 Expand Bryan and Yolanda Ross; Sheranda Gunn-Nolan and Chuck Nolan × 5 of 5 Expand Lalah Hathaway Prev Next

On Dec. 8, 2018, nearly 300 guests attended The Wendell Scott Foundation’s Legacy Gala at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research in Danville. Approximately $50,000 was raised to benefit the foundation’s work, providing services such as cultural activities, mentorship, and STEM programs to at-risk youth. WendellScott.org

Save the Date

The 2nd annual Wendell Scott Foundation Legacy Gala will be held on Dec. 7, 2019 at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville in honor of the 56th anniversary of Wendell Scott’s first NASCAR win.

