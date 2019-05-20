Wendell Scott Foundation Legacy Gala

Dec. 8, 2018 • Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, Danville

Jonathan Garson and Jay Ward

Photos by Von Wellington

Mayor Alonzo Jones and Stephanie Henderson

Terra and Christopher Jones

Bryan and Yolanda Ross; Sheranda Gunn-Nolan and Chuck Nolan

Lalah Hathaway

On Dec. 8, 2018, nearly 300 guests attended The Wendell Scott Foundation’s Legacy Gala at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research in Danville. Approximately $50,000 was raised to benefit the foundation’s work, providing services such as cultural activities, mentorship, and STEM programs to at-risk youth. WendellScott.org

Save the Date

The 2nd annual Wendell Scott Foundation Legacy Gala will be held on Dec. 7, 2019 at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville in honor of the 56th anniversary of Wendell Scott’s first NASCAR win.

