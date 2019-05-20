Dec. 8, 2018 • Institute for Advanced Learning & Research, Danville
1 of 5
Jonathan Garson and Jay Ward
Photos by Von Wellington
2 of 5
Mayor Alonzo Jones and Stephanie Henderson
3 of 5
Terra and Christopher Jones
4 of 5
Bryan and Yolanda Ross; Sheranda Gunn-Nolan and Chuck Nolan
5 of 5
Lalah Hathaway
On Dec. 8, 2018, nearly 300 guests attended The Wendell Scott Foundation’s Legacy Gala at the Institute for Advanced Learning & Research in Danville. Approximately $50,000 was raised to benefit the foundation’s work, providing services such as cultural activities, mentorship, and STEM programs to at-risk youth. WendellScott.org
Save the Date
The 2nd annual Wendell Scott Foundation Legacy Gala will be held on Dec. 7, 2019 at The Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville in honor of the 56th anniversary of Wendell Scott’s first NASCAR win.
Spread the Word: Tell us about your charitable event, and we might share it in print! Submit your event here.