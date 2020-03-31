Welcoming Ironman to Roanoke

No, not that Ironman. But these racers are just as heroic.

× Expand The swim portion of IRONMAN 70.3 in Williamsburg May 2019. Photo by Patrick Smith

Virginia’s scenic Blue Ridge Mountains will serve as the backdrop for Carilion Clinic’s IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon event on June 7. Based in Roanoke, the 70.3-mile triathlon is half the distance of a standard Ironman race and will take place in the surrounding countryside. Competitors will swim 1.2 miles across the Carvins Cove Reservoir, bike 56 miles through the Blue Ridge Mountains, and run 13.1 miles through the Roanoke River Greenway for a chance to win a slot in the 70.3 World Championship in New Zealand. The race is expected to bring more than 2,500 athletes and visitors to the area; spectator viewing will be available throughout the course. Registration is open now. Ironman.com

