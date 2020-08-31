We Are Family

When it comes to family vacations, resorts offer something for everyone.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Yogi Berra's Jellystone Park The waterpark at Yogi Berra Jellystone Park.

You go on vacation to relax, not to plan itineraries, find activities, and figure out meals. Virginia’s resorts offer stress-free family time so you can create traditions, memories, and stories to last a lifetime.

“Families have been at the heart of The Homestead for generations,” says Lynn Swann, director of marketing and communications for the resort in Hot Springs. “The Homestead is a place where families can be families, spend time together, and reconnect.” Activities include miniature golf, a waterpark, hiking, fishing, shooting, horseback riding, and more.

At Massanutten Resort in McGaheysville, the indoor/outdoor waterpark is always a favorite—and will be expanded this year. Climb, zip, and tube at the Adventure Park, try an escape room, go mountain biking, and more. “We are a one-stop-shop vacation destination that continues to bring back generations of families who want to enjoy an unforgettable Blue Ridge experience while never running out of activities during their stay,” says marketing manager Morgan Mowbray.

You might not think of a campground as a resort, but you haven’t seen Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park™ in Luray. The park offers luxury cabins as well as traditional campsites, plus a waterpark, mini golf, fishing, outdoor movies, playground with zipline, and much more—all with amazing mountain views.

OmniHotels.com/Homestead, MassResort.com, CampLuray.com