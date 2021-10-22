Watch those Shoes

"It's about time" "those shoes fit": two articles on Richmond brands.

Luxury men’s clothier, Ledbury launches footwear line.

Since launching the men's shirt company Ledbury in 2008, CEO Paul Trible has turned the Richmond brand into an international success story. Recently, Trible added a small-batch footwear brand, Tangier, to his growing enterprise. “We started Tangier because we believe that great shoes should be with you for decades. In the good times and bad, in work and play, your shoes should take on the patina of life,” Trible says.

Available in a handful of styles and colors, Tangier shoes and boots are designed in Richmond in collaboration with Ron Rider, founder of Richmond’s Rider Boot Company, and made in Italy from unique European and African leathers. The company will unveil a full collection of Chelsea boots, lace-ups, suede wingtips, loafers, and more in monthly drops.

Trible has long wanted to start a footwear brand and has collaborated with Rider Boot in the past. “I am a firm believer that to make great shoes, you need to be an expert,” Trible says. “Side projects of distracted brands rarely go well. And if we were going to build a shoe brand, we needed to partner with folks who had generational expertise.”

Tangier footwear is available exclusively at the Ledbury flagship store on West Broad Street in Richmond and at Ledbury.com.

Richmond’s Handley Watches’ successful launch into the mid-range market.

Although classic watch brands like Rolex and Omega will never go out of style, microbrands like Undone and Spinnaker have carved out their own niches for affordable timepieces. Clearly, there’s room for variety in the market.

Take Handley Watches, a new maker from Richmond, just launched in 2020. Founded by husband-and-wife team Jay and Alexis Carpenter, Handley’s ethos is to create a watch that is stylish, comfortable, and versatile.

The idea to start the brand came to Jay when he was training for a triathlon and using his lunch breaks to get in quick training runs. When he could not find a watch that suited his needs, he decided to create one. “We designed our watches for the active professional, following the athleisure trend, looking for a watch that combined functionality and style,” he says.

The company offers a dozen models with one thing in common: a sleek, minimalist design that returns the watch to its original purpose—telling the time and date.

Handley’s flagship design, The Nester, will appeal to those who appreciate a well-made modern watch for everyday wear, without the extravagant price tag (it starts at $199). This vintage-inspired, utilitarian dive watch is designed to tackle all adventures. Secured within the 44-mm stainless steel case is a Japanese Quartz Miyota movement, considered to be one of the best in the industry and used by countless watch brands worldwide. The Nester’s six-hand dial, available in blue and black, is covered by a sapphire crystal that takes the brunt of everyday wear and tear, while the flexible silicone band offers stylish comfort.

“Our watches are made for everyone,” Jay notes,” whether you’re just getting into the watch world or are a collector looking for a modern piece at a mid-range price point.” HandleyWatches.com