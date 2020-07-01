Prove your paddling prowess with a new state park program.

River scene Earn rewards for paddling on Virginia's rivers.

Wandering Waters Paddle Quest offers a way to log your state park adventures while earning rewards. Like the Trail Quest program, which tracks hikes, Paddle Quest is part of the state park website. Just create an account, then choose the park, type of activity, and date. You’ll earn special pins for visiting five, 10, 20, and all 30 participating parks.

“Guests will be able to participate by joining a ranger guided paddle program, renting park paddle equipment, or bringing their own equipment to go on an adventure,” says visitor experience specialist Sammy Zambon. The program is scheduled to start May 1; opportunities for paddling vary by park. DCR.Virginia.gov (search: adventures).