Vivid Color

Bright fabrics, furniture and accessories from Dana Gibson. Part of our series on top Virginia designers for your home.

× 1 of 4 Expand Dana Gibson × 2 of 4 Expand Photographer: Gordon Gregory Brightly colored accents make any room pop. × 3 of 4 Expand Photographer: Gordon Gregory Bamboo bar tray in navy parsi. × 4 of 4 Expand Photographer: Gordon Gregory Ramoshka print curtains, chaise upholstered in Foulard Blue and vintage ikat lumbar pillow. Prev Next

Dana Gibson started her career in home design by making decorative accessories, including ceramic bowls and lighting elements. Today, production happens in India, with 800 stores selling Gibson’s designs, including brilliantly-colored wall coverings for Stroheim, lacquer wall paints, bamboo-design trays and gold-striped ginger jars.

Gibson, a Richmonder, jokes that she “fell into the trap” of minimalism earlier this decade, but it has been a joy since the pendulum swung the other direction. In came the candelabras and antique oil paintings in unexpected places.

“People want to get mood and ambiance again—using the home as oasis, making home the dream you want it to be.”

This article originally appeared in our 2018 House + Garden issue.