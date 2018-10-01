Virginia’s Finest

Fall fashion finds from nine of the state’s native sons and daughters.

× Expand Noon by Noor

Shaikha Noor al Khalifa and Shaikha Haya al Khalifa, 2010 fashion design graduates of Arlington’s Marymount University, launched Noon by Noor in 2008. The Bahrain-based label, known for sharp tailoring and seamlessly bringing together Eastern and Western influences, presented a fall collection with unusual silhouettes and bright pops of color. NoonByNoor.com

× 1 of 3 Expand Burnt Orange Italian Glass Pendant on Petro-Tourmaline Necklace, Dina Mackney × 2 of 3 Expand Cesere and Oliva Cuffs, Temple St. Clair × 3 of 3 Expand 19K Rearing Horse Diamond Pendant, Elizabeth Locke Prev Next

UVA alum Dina Mackney—who divides her time between Washington, D.C., and Middleburg—had stints at Parsons School of Design and the British Institute of Florence in Italy. Her designs feature unique gemstones and have been worn by stars such as Oprah. Burnt Orange Italian Glass Pendant on Petro-Tourmaline Necklace, $585. DinaMackney.com

Roanoke native Temple St. Clair launched her jewelry line in Italy in the 1980s. The label’s whimsical, elegant pieces are steeped in history (the designer holds a B.A. in Italian studies and an M.A. in Italian Renaissance literature), and sold at national retailers. 18K Granulated Vine, Cesere and Oliva Cuffs, $13,000. TempleStClair.com

Though born and raised in Staunton, Elizabeth Locke’s creative awakening came from the East: The designer was inspired to pursue a degree in gemology after meeting a group of goldsmiths in Bangkok in the late 1980s. Locke cites the Etruscans, Greeks and Romans among her major inspirations, but her local roots are still planted: One of her two flagship stores is located in Boyce. 19K Rearing Horse Diamond Pendant, $5,425. NeimanMarcus.com

Launched by father-son duo Anthony and Pierre Lupesco in 2012, Shockoe Atelier brings European tailoring and a focus on fine materials to the ultimate American garment: denim. Each pair is handmade in a 12-step process at the company’s workshop in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom. Slim Kojima Denim, $250. ShockoeAtelier.com

Need Supply Co.’s minimalist aesthetic extends to its in-house label, NEED. The Richmond-based retailer’s first collection of sunglasses was inspired by mid-century design and features Italian acetate and Carl Zeiss lenses. The ever-so-slight flare at the temple makes this the perfect pair of unisex sunnies to carry you into fall. Jane Doe Sunglasses in Black, $98. NeedSupply.com

Though most famous for chart-topping writing, recording and producing, Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams is also a fashion icon, literally: In2015, the hitmaker took home the CFDA Fashion Icon Award. Williams launched street wear labels Billionaire Boys Club and Ice Cream with Japanese fashion designer and musician Nigo in 2005. Billionaire Boys Club Globetrotter Jacket, $220. BBCIceCream.com

Chromat

A Lynchburg brand with a lot of history (Donald Graeme Moore founded the company during the Great Depression), Moore & Giles evolved from supplying footwear components to delivering elevated, natural leathers for everything from upholstery to high-end accessories. This bag utilizes vegetable-tanned leather, which will undergo its own evolution—from golden to burnished caramel. The Modern Saddle Weekend Bag, $1,200. MooreAndGiles.com

When presented at New York Fashion Week, Chromat’s fall collection made waves not only for its bright, sporty and architectural swimwear and lounge attire, but also its diverse and inclusive selection of models. Currently based in Brooklyn, New York, the edgy, celebrity-favorite label was founded by Lynchburg native and UVA grad Becca McCharen-Tran in 2010. Chromat.co

This article originally appeared in our October 2018 issue.