Virginia Living Store Vendor To Build New Facility

OmMade Peanut Butter will invest nearly $300,000 to establish an all-natural, gourmet peanut butter manufacturing operation in Fairfax County.

× Expand OmMade Peanut Butter gift sampler available in the Virginia Living Store.

One of the most popular items in the Virginia Living Store is apparently a hit with much larger audiences, too. Governor Ralph Northam announced this week that Om Peanut Butter, a woman- and minority-owned company, will invest approximately $300,000 in Fairfax County to build an all-natural, gourmet peanut butter manufacturing facility.

That's good news to Commonwealth farmers, who will find security knowing that OmMade plans to source nearly 30,000 pounds of local peanuts during the next three years.

“Supporting innovative agribusinesses like OmMade Peanut Butter is key to spreading economic growth and opportunity to all parts of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “With bold and unique flavors, high-quality natural ingredients, and a commitment to locally-sourced peanuts, the company is a natural fit for Virginia. I also want to commend Fairfax County for its commitment to growing the next generation of Virginia’s business leaders.”

Owner Radhika Murari began making peanut butter nearly eight years ago, selling the healthy, preservative-free spread at the Fairfax County Farmers' Market initially. Now the delicious snack is sold in area Whole Foods stores and at key online retailers like the Virginia Living Store.

"There is one simple reason for the success of OmMade Peanut Butter: Virginia peanuts,” Murari said. “Because of the unmatched flavor of Virginia peanuts, OmMade Peanut Butter is not only the best-tasting peanut butter on the market, it is also extremely healthy."

OmMade Peanut Butter will receive a $25,000 grant from the Governor's Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is managed by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

There are 14 variations of OmMade Peanut Butter products at the Virginia Living Store.