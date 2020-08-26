Virginia Licensed Farm Breweries

Your guide to nearly three dozen farm-to-bottle breweries in Virginia.
The farm-to-table movement may have taken a full generation to migrate from just a trend for food to now - finally! - alcohol. Legislation passed in 2014 allowed farms to begin operating breweries on their properties. This has allowed a new slate of breweries to offer consumers the freshest beer you can find.
To help get your adventure started, here's an alphabetical list of Virginia's licensed farm breweries. Enjoy finding your next favorite Saturday beverage!
1781 Brewing Co
360 Branch Rd, Scottsville, VA 24590-4370
(434)249-6727
Antioch Brewing Co
34266 Williams Gap Rd, Round Hill, VA 20141-2100
(703)623-4542
B Chord Brewing Company
1830 Thrift Rd, Madison, VA 22727-3843
(540)407-1710
Bald Top Brewing Company LLC
43271 Spinks Ferry Rd, Leesburg, VA 20176-5629
(703)675-8480
Barnhouse Brewery
9057 Old Culpeper Rd, Warrenton, VA 20186
(703)350-9733
https://www.barnhousebrewery.com
Barking Rose Brewing Company and Farm
33665 Bear Chase Ln, Bluemont, VA 20135-1800
(703)598-2702
Bear Chase Brewing Co
9278 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Afton, VA 22920-3183
(434)962-9981
Brewing Tree Beer Co
1001 Jacob Burner Dr, McGaheysville, VA 22840-2503
(540)246-1184
Cave Hill Farms Brewery
12801 Hazelwood Dr, Nokesville, VA 20181-2506
(703)203-2873
https://cavehillfarmsbrewery.com
Cedar Run Brewery
4411 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Mineral, VA 23117
(540)905-5430
http://www.cedarrunbrewery.com
Cooling Pond Brewery
18701 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135-1858
(540)554-2337
https://coolingpondbrewery.com
Dirt Farm Brewing
2425 Robert E Lee Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139-4411
(804)402-9763
Fine Creek Brewing Company
60 Great Valley Ln, Natural Bridge, VA 24578-1100
(704)425-2631
https://www.themillatfinecreek.com/
Great Valley Farm Brewery
37410 Adventure Center Ln, Purcellville, VA 20132-1965
(703)727-4700
http://greatvalleyfarmbrewery.com
Harpers Ferry Brewing
36716 Charles Town Pike, Purcellville, VA 20132
(540)668-6216
Hillsborough Farm Brewery
4100 Knolls Point Drive, Goochland, VA 23063
804-314-2093
https://www.hillsboroughwine.com
Lickinghole Creek
1040 Owensville Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901-9517
(434)409-1435
Meriwether Springs Brewing Company
4220 Mountain Valley Rd, Axton, VA 24054-2985
(804)221-6600
https://www.meriwethersprings.com
Mountain Valley Brewing
13274 Sagle Rd, Hillsboro, VA 20132-1829
(540)668-6756
https://www.mountainvalleybrewing.com
Notaviva Brewing
15670 Ashbury Church Rd, Purcellville, VA 20132-2817
(540)668-7023
Old 690 Brewing Company
13270 Alanthus Rd, Brandy Station, VA 22714-1905
(774)218-8645
Old Trade Brewery
9269 Redemption Way, Midland, VA 22728-1754
(330)730-5122
Powers Farm & Brewery
6135 Rockfish Gap Tpke, Crozet, VA 22932-3325
(404)432-7197
https://www.powersfarmbrewery.com/
Pro Re Nata Brewing Company LLC
22860 James Monroe Hwy, Aldie, VA 20105-1916
(703)509-1332
Quattro Goombas Brewery
6895 Back Rd, Maurertown, VA 22644-2111
(571)201-2963
Ridge Runner Farms and Brewing Co LLC
2351 Glade Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060
(540)552-3334
NO WEBSITE
Rising Silo Brewery
1571 Mt Calvary Rd, Brookneal, VA 24528-3156
(434)376-9463
https://www.risingsilobrewery.com
Staunton River Brewing Co
21 Livery Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980-6498
(540)490-2609
NO WEBSITE
Ta Stable Craft Brewing
5600 Moonlight Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22902
(617)283-6177
https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com
Tasting Room at Mount Ida Reserve
16015 John Marshall Hwy, Broad Run, VA 20137-2250
(703)932-6001
The Brewery At The Farm At Broad Run
24333 Narrow Gauge Rd, Unionville, VA 22567-2722
(202)550-7328
https://www.thefarmbreweryatbroadrun.com
Unionville Brewing Co
42245 Black Hops Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176-5499
(703)779-7407
http://unionvillebrewingco.com
Vanish Farmwoods Brewery
38506 John Wolford Rd, Waterford, VA 20197-1605
(540)746-6080
Wheatland Spring Brewery
151 Old Ridge Rd, Lovingston, VA 22949-2550
(434)531-7362
https://www.wheatlandspring.com/
Wood Ridge Farm Brewery
151 Old Ridge Rd, Lovingston, VA 22949-2550
(434)531-7362
https://woodridgefarmbreweryva.com
To learn more about farm breweries, check out the September/October 2020 issue.