Virginia Licensed Farm Breweries

Your guide to nearly three dozen farm-to-bottle breweries in Virginia.

×

The farm-to-table movement may have taken a full generation to migrate from just a trend for food to now - finally! - alcohol. Legislation passed in 2014 allowed farms to begin operating breweries on their properties. This has allowed a new slate of breweries to offer consumers the freshest beer you can find.

To help get your adventure started, here's an alphabetical list of Virginia's licensed farm breweries. Enjoy finding your next favorite Saturday beverage!

1781 Brewing Co

360 Branch Rd, Scottsville, VA 24590-4370

(434)249-6727

https://www.1781brewing.com

Antioch Brewing Co

34266 Williams Gap Rd, Round Hill, VA 20141-2100

(703)623-4542

https://antiochbrews.com

B Chord Brewing Company

1830 Thrift Rd, Madison, VA 22727-3843

(540)407-1710

https://www.bchordbrewing.com

Bald Top Brewing Company LLC

43271 Spinks Ferry Rd, Leesburg, VA 20176-5629

(703)675-8480

https://baldtopbrewing.com

Barnhouse Brewery

9057 Old Culpeper Rd, Warrenton, VA 20186

(703)350-9733

https://www.barnhousebrewery.com

Barking Rose Brewing Company and Farm

33665 Bear Chase Ln, Bluemont, VA 20135-1800

(703)598-2702

https://www.barkingrose.com/

Bear Chase Brewing Co

9278 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Afton, VA 22920-3183

(434)962-9981

https://bearchasebrew.com

Brewing Tree Beer Co

1001 Jacob Burner Dr, McGaheysville, VA 22840-2503

(540)246-1184

https://brewingtreebeer.com

Cave Hill Farms Brewery

12801 Hazelwood Dr, Nokesville, VA 20181-2506

(703)203-2873

https://cavehillfarmsbrewery.com

Cedar Run Brewery

4411 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Mineral, VA 23117

(540)905-5430

http://www.cedarrunbrewery.com

Cooling Pond Brewery

18701 Foggy Bottom Rd, Bluemont, VA 20135-1858

(540)554-2337

https://coolingpondbrewery.com

Dirt Farm Brewing

2425 Robert E Lee Rd, Powhatan, VA 23139-4411

(804)402-9763

https://dirtfarmbrewing.com

Fine Creek Brewing Company

60 Great Valley Ln, Natural Bridge, VA 24578-1100

(704)425-2631

https://www.themillatfinecreek.com/

Great Valley Farm Brewery

37410 Adventure Center Ln, Purcellville, VA 20132-1965

(703)727-4700

http://greatvalleyfarmbrewery.com

Harpers Ferry Brewing

36716 Charles Town Pike, Purcellville, VA 20132

(540)668-6216

https://hfbrew.com

Hillsborough Farm Brewery

4100 Knolls Point Drive, Goochland, VA 23063

804-314-2093

https://www.hillsboroughwine.com

Lickinghole Creek

1040 Owensville Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22901-9517

(434)409-1435

www.lickingholecreek.com

Meriwether Springs Brewing Company

4220 Mountain Valley Rd, Axton, VA 24054-2985

(804)221-6600

https://www.meriwethersprings.com

Mountain Valley Brewing

13274 Sagle Rd, Hillsboro, VA 20132-1829

(540)668-6756

https://www.mountainvalleybrewing.com

Notaviva Brewing

15670 Ashbury Church Rd, Purcellville, VA 20132-2817

(540)668-7023

https://notavivavineyards.com

Old 690 Brewing Company

13270 Alanthus Rd, Brandy Station, VA 22714-1905

(774)218-8645

http://www.old690.com

Old Trade Brewery

9269 Redemption Way, Midland, VA 22728-1754

(330)730-5122

https://oldtradebrewery.com

Powers Farm & Brewery

6135 Rockfish Gap Tpke, Crozet, VA 22932-3325

(404)432-7197

https://www.powersfarmbrewery.com/

Pro Re Nata Brewing Company LLC

22860 James Monroe Hwy, Aldie, VA 20105-1916

(703)509-1332

https://prnbrewery.com

Quattro Goombas Brewery

6895 Back Rd, Maurertown, VA 22644-2111

(571)201-2963

http://www.goombabrewery.com/

Ridge Runner Farms and Brewing Co LLC

2351 Glade Rd, Blacksburg, VA 24060

(540)552-3334

NO WEBSITE

Rising Silo Brewery

1571 Mt Calvary Rd, Brookneal, VA 24528-3156

(434)376-9463

https://www.risingsilobrewery.com

Staunton River Brewing Co

21 Livery Ln, Waynesboro, VA 22980-6498

(540)490-2609

NO WEBSITE

Ta Stable Craft Brewing

5600 Moonlight Dr, Charlottesville, VA 22902

(617)283-6177

https://www.stablecraftbrewing.com

Tasting Room at Mount Ida Reserve

16015 John Marshall Hwy, Broad Run, VA 20137-2250

(703)932-6001

https://mountidareserve.com

The Brewery At The Farm At Broad Run

24333 Narrow Gauge Rd, Unionville, VA 22567-2722

(202)550-7328

https://www.thefarmbreweryatbroadrun.com

Unionville Brewing Co

42245 Black Hops Ln, Leesburg, VA 20176-5499

(703)779-7407

http://unionvillebrewingco.com

Vanish Farmwoods Brewery

38506 John Wolford Rd, Waterford, VA 20197-1605

(540)746-6080

https://vanishbeer.com

Wheatland Spring Brewery

151 Old Ridge Rd, Lovingston, VA 22949-2550

(434)531-7362

https://www.wheatlandspring.com/

Wood Ridge Farm Brewery

151 Old Ridge Rd, Lovingston, VA 22949-2550

(434)531-7362

https://woodridgefarmbreweryva.com

To learn more about farm breweries, check out the September/October 2020 issue.