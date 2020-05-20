Virginia's Film Resume

Make your movie night local with films set in Virginia.
Director Kasi Lemmons with actors Zackary Momoh, Cynthia Erivo, and Vanessa Bell Calloway on the set of Harriet.
Photos courtesy of Glen Wilson/Focus Features
Here are a few of the many movies and television shows filmed in Virginia, with awards notes and release years.
Giant, 1956 (Oscar: Best Director, George Stevens)
Coal Miner’s Daughter, 1980 (Oscar: Best Actress, Sissy Spacek)
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Silence of the Lambs, 1992 (Oscar: Best Picture)
Cold Mountain, 2002 (Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, Renee Zellweger)
John Adams miniseries, 2008
Lincoln, 2012 (Oscar: Best Actor, Daniel Day Lewis)
Argo, 2013 (Oscar: Best Picture)
Captain Phillips, 2014
Turn: Washington’s Spies, 2014
Mercy Street, 2017
Homeland, 2017
Harriet, 2019
Wonder Woman 1984, coming in 2020
The Good Lord Bird, coming in 2020
The Walking Dead: World Beyond, coming in 2020
Ethan Hawke asJohn Brown and Joshua Caleb Johnson as Onion in The Good Lord Bird.
Photos courtesy of Showtime Networks Inc.
