Virginia's Film Resume

Make your movie night local with films set in Virginia.

Here are a few of the many movies and television shows filmed in Virginia, with awards notes and release years.

Giant, 1956 (Oscar: Best Director, George Stevens)

Coal Miner’s Daughter, 1980 (Oscar: Best Actress, Sissy Spacek)

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Silence of the Lambs, 1992 (Oscar: Best Picture)

Cold Mountain, 2002 (Oscar: Best Supporting Actress, Renee Zellweger)

John Adams miniseries, 2008 

Lincoln, 2012 (Oscar: Best Actor, Daniel Day Lewis)

Argo, 2013 (Oscar: Best Picture)

Captain Phillips, 2014 

Turn: Washington’s Spies, 2014 

Mercy Street, 2017 

Homeland, 2017 

Harriet, 2019 

Wonder Woman 1984, coming in 2020

The Good Lord Bird, coming in 2020

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, coming in 2020

