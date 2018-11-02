Very Fine Fizz

Cider Week Virginia shows off them apples.

× Expand Photo by Anne Shelton

Pair it with cheese. Or cupcakes. Or a 7-course meal featuring the latest trend in haute cuisine. Did we mention PB&J? That’s what’s so great about hard cider. It goes with everything.

And during the first week in November, fans of the fizz will find it everywhere during the 6th annual Cider Week Virginia. From Nov. 9-18 tastings, workshops and festivals take place at 15 participating cideries as well as at restaurants and bars all over the state.

Fans of locally fermented dry cider, which features a range of complex flavors from sweet to earthy, will taste new releases and special flights, learn how to craft cider cocktails and the finer points of cider making (spoiler alert—the good stuff is more like wine, it takes a while), and have the chance to tour their favorite cideries. Don’t miss the Virginia Cider Smackdown Nov. 16 at Albemarle Cider Works in North Garden when cideries compete in a blind cider tasting. For the full schedule of events, go to CiderWeekVa.com

This article originally appeared in our October 2018 issue.