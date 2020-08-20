Vacation in Virginia's Blue Ridge

Tips and tricks on enjoying the Blue Ridge Mountains at home.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Visit Virginia's Blue Ridge. McAfee Knob is one of the most popular hikes in the state.

Even though many folks aren’t ready to travel yet, Virginia’s Blue Ridge remains a top-of-mind destination through a recently launched digital campaign. Six Imperfect Substitutions, presented by the tourism office Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge (Visit VBR), creatively turns some of the region’s popular attractions into an easy to re-create DIY experience with common household items.

The Six Imperfect Substitutions to experience Virginia’s Blue Ridge from home include:

Shannon Terry, marketing manager at Visit VBR created the campaign. “With my favorite local establishments temporarily closed, I personally started to feel the effects of cabin fever and began brainstorming ways to entertain myself,” said Terry. “What started as a personal joke turned into a light-hearted way to showcase the cool spots in the region that people are missing.”

Whether people try to actually re-create the experience or not, these imperfect substitutions are meant to make people smile when they think about planning a future trip to Virginia’s Blue Ridge once the time is right. Learn more about Virginia’s Blue Ridge at VisitVBR.com.