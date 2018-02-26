Upper Crust

Getting back to basics doesn't mean sacrificing flavor. Our favorite sandwiches pack all the pomp of a first-class meal.

Hot Tomato

two slices of thick-cut sourdough, lightly toasted mayonnaise pimento cheese habanero pepper, thinly sliced sea salt cracked black pepper 3-4 slices of Cherokee purple (or your choice of) tomato sliced cantaloupe

Spread mayonnaise and pimento cheese on both slices of the bread. Season with sea salt and freshly cracked black pepper, then add tomato slices and habaneros. Sprinkle salt and pepper to taste. Serve with a side of fresh cantaloupe.

Join the Club

3 slices toasted rye or or sourdough bread 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 4 leaves romaine lettuce, chopped 4 slices bacon, crisped and chopped 2 slices sharp cheddar cheese 2 slices ham 1 boiled egg, chopped 1 tomatoes, sliced 2 slices Monterey jack cheese 2 slices shaved deli turkey 2 slices roast beef

Spread mayonnaise on one side of a piece of toast and layer lettuce, half of the bacon, egg, cheddar cheese, ham and two slices of tomato.

Spread mayonnaise on second piece of toast and place on top, mayo side down.

Spread mayonnaise on top of that second piece of toast and layer Monterey Jack cheese, remaining tomato slices, remaining bacon, and turkey and roast beef on top.

Spread mayonnaise on third piece of toast and top the stack mayo side down. Slice the sandwich in diagonal quarters and skewer with long toothpicks.

Something Cheesy

2 slices rye bread or bakery-fresh white bread 2 tablespoons mayonnaise 1 tablespoon unsalted butter 2 slices baby Swiss cheese 2 slices mild cheddar cheese 1 tablespoon pimento cheese 2 slices prosciutto freshly ground black pepper

Place bread on a cutting board and spread mayonnaise over top side of each. Heat a small nonstick skillet over medium. Slide in half of butter. When it melts, place 1 slice of bread, mayonnaise side up in skillet and layer with Swiss, cheddar, pimento cheese and prosciutto. Season with pepper to taste. Top with second slice of bread, mayonnaise side down.

Grill approximately 3 minutes, pressing down with a spatula to ensure even browning and melting of cheese. Turn sandwich and add remaining butter to skillet. Cook until desired level of golden-brown or slight char is achieved. Serve immediately