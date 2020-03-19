Up Against The Ropes

A new adventure park brings the outdoors in all year ’round.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Summit Ropes

Climbers and obstacle-course enthusiasts, shake off the cold and head to Summit Ropes, a new 16,500-square-foot adventure park that claims to be the largest indoor ropes course in the country. Inspired by Utah’s most famous national park, the colors and rock simulations inside the multi-level facility bring a piece of Zion to Loudoun County. Various courses let you clamber up the 86-foot Via Ferrata wall or through vertical obstacles like the DNA Bridge, Twisted Net, or Leap of Faith. “Summit Ropes requires people to make decisions, consider their path, plan how high they are going, and contemplate how much they are going to challenge themselves,” says Dan Kasabian, an avid climber who opened the park last year in Sterling with Amy Stuart. “We have climbed some of the highest peaks in the United States ... and with the creation of Summit Ropes, we hope to bring these types of adventures to our community and to our children.” SummitRopes.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.