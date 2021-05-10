Tunnel Vision

Historic Blue Ridge Tunnel dedicated following multiyear restoration.

× Expand Sami Looney of Crozet explores the restored tunnel. Photo by Jack Looney.

For decades, traveling through the dark, mile-long Claudius Crozet Blue Ridge Tunnel has been a stirring experience for hikers. Last year, a nearly 18-year restoration project was completed, assuring that the popular destination is preserved for future generations of adventurers seeking the thrill of exploring the 162-year-old underpass.

The $4 million project preserved and added a total of 6,000 feet of pedestrian trails to existing trail systems in Central Virginia. The tunnel, which was constructed between 1850 and 1858, is located 500 feet beneath the Rockfish Gap ridge in the Blue Ridge Mountains. It is 16 feet wide and 20 feet high, with exposed rock lining most of the walls and ceiling. “The topography is both beautiful and challenging, making it an ideal outdoor recreation destination,” says Andrew Pack of Woolpert, a consulting firm tasked with the restoration. “The site is also incredibly rich in history—it’s as if you have gone back in time,” Pack says.

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.