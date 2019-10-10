The Omni Homestead and Stable Craft Brewing collaborate for a special release beer.

× 1 of 4 Expand Harvesting hops. Photo courtesy of the Omni Homestead × 2 of 4 Expand Craig Nargi and Severin Nunn. Photo courtesy of the Omni Homestead × 3 of 4 Expand Harvesting hops. Photo courtesy of the Omni Homestead × 4 of 4 Expand Beer tasting. Photo courtesy of the Omni Homestead Prev Next

Raise your glasses, Homestead visitors—guests will now be able to enjoy Tower Lager, a special collaboration beer between the Omni Homestead and Stable Craft Brewing!

When beginning to craft a custom beer for the Homestead, director of food and beverage Severin Nunn, says the question the team was looking to answer was, “What does Virginia want?”

Based on data the team had on Homestead guests, they chose an American lager. We wanted “something [Homestead guests] could embrace and be comfortable with,” says Craig Nargi, owner of Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro. They took an “approachable beer,” he says, and made it “more interesting and fun.”

Tower Lager Photo courtesy of Stable Craft Brewing

Everyone on the food and beverage team at the Homestead participated in the collaboration. “Everyone involved in selling was there producing,” says Nunn. He explains that after deciding on a classic American lager, the brewers at Stable Craft made several small batches that the Homestead team tried.

Head brewer Issac Peglow says the simplicity of the recipe allows two elements two shine through: the Pilsner malt, with a “crisp, honey flavor,” and the Cascade hops grown on the farm at Stable Craft. Peglow also says he used a process called first wort hopping for the Tower Lager to create a more nuanced flavor.

The result is a “very full-flavored American lager,” says Nunn.

Nargi thinks the beer is reflective of the Homestead experience. You get in a “relaxed state of mind when you start thinking about the Homestead,” he says.

Guests will have the opportunity to taste a small sample of the new brew in the lobby upon check-in on Oct. 11. On Oct. 12, the Homestead will host a formal tasting at the Hot Springs resort in conjunction with Stable Craft Brewing. Tower Lager will be available on draught in all of the Homestead’s dining concepts, and over the winter, it will also be available by the bottle in the ski lodge.

The Omni Homestead is also working on a collaboration bourbon with Richmond’s Reservoir Distillery. OmniHotels.com/hotels/homestead-virginia; StableCraftBrewing.com