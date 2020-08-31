Tough Picks

Examining the differences between a physical therapist and a chiropractor.

× Expand Both physical trainers and chiropractors can improve your overall health in many ways.

When you’re suffering from aches and pains or injuries, who should you go see, a physical therapist or a chiropractor? The lines between these two professions are often blurry, so we have asked the best in their respective fields to help us understand.

“Both chiropractors and physical therapists are specially trained to manage acute pain and conditions. However, physical therapists also possess the necessary skills and techniques that focus on long-term improvement as it relates to the patient’s condition or diagnosis,” says Dr. Bryan L. Romig, owner of Barren Ridge Physical Therapy in Fishersville.

The difference lies in how they treat these ailments. While physical therapists focus on spinal and musculoskeletal issues, chiropractors are experts in restoring mobility and body function for patients. “Chiropractic science over the past decade has been significantly informed by some of the leading movement scientists in the world,” says Dennis Da Ponte of Chiropractic Solutions in Harrisonburg.

Bottom line, although they use different techniques, there is quite a bit of crossover between the two fields. Both chiropractors and physical therapists use their expertise to help rehabilitate and relieve pain in their patients.

BarrenRidgePT.com, FB/ChiropracticSolutions