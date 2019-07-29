Totally Stoked for Volta

Cirque du Soleil brings its 1980s-themed production to Tysons.

× Expand Photo by Matt Beard Photography

The name of Cirque du Soleil’s latest production, Volta, hints that the audience will experience shockwaves—and the show lives up to its promise. Director Bastien Alexandre and director of creation Jean Guibert weave acrobatics with a stirring score composed by Anthony Gonzalez of the international electronic group M83.

With an obvious 1980s vibe, the visually stunning Volta is a nod to the circus’ roots—a spectacle featuring the extreme sports, such as BMX biking and parkour, that were popular when the Montreal-based theatrical company was founded in 1984, as well as the death-defying stunts that have made Cirque du Soleil an international success.

The storyline follows a gameshow contestant who learns that ultimate freedom comes from fulfilling one’s true potential, not the artifice of fame. “Energetic, urban, and contemporary, Volta is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the big top acrobatics in a visually striking world,” the company promises.

Cirque du Soleil stops at Under the Big Top at Tysons II in Tysons from July 26 through Sept. 9. The show’s schedule has been tailored to families, with weekly showtimes beginning at 7:30 p.m. and weekend matinees as early as 12:30 p.m. Tickets start at $49. CirqueDuSoleil.com

Where to Stay

The Ritz Carlton Tysons Corner is located just a five-minute walk from the Big Top. The hotel offers a special package that includes your room, complimentary valet parking, a $50 food and beverage credit, and a 20-percent discount on Cirque du Soleil Volta tickets. Rooms start at $549. RitzCarlton.com

This article originally appeared in our August 2019 issue.