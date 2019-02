Everything you need to mix, muddle, and serve your drink of choice.

× Expand Blackwater Bitters

Bitter Pill

Add some oomph to your cocktails with a drop or two of these artisanal bitters, made in Lynchburg. The aromatic bitters are ideal for making an Old Fashioned, but the company also crafts flavors like lavender, orange, coffee, and grapefruit.

Blackwater Bitters Aromatic Bitters, $16. BlackwaterBitters.com

Shine On

Keep your spirits safely tucked away with this compact flask, created by Richmond-based Shine Craft Vessel Co. It comes with a funnel and stuff sack.

Appalachian Sidearm Flask, $18. ShineVessels.com

Stopper with Style

Carved from wood sourced from a 1850s-era pecan tree planted at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, these finely turned bottle stoppers are as functional as they are beautiful. Made by master wood crafter Doug Dill.

Raw-Edged Wood Bottle Stopper, $36. Shops.MountVernon.org

Roller Coaster

Every cold beverage needs a safe place to rest, and these wooden coasters do the job with a uniquely local flair.

Richmond Hop Coaster Set, $25.95. MongrelRVA.com

Mason Shaker

You’ve likely seen this clever contraption in specialty shops all over the country and beyond, but it was born in Charlottesville. Simply attach the stainless steel shaker to any sized Mason jar and start shaking for a perfectly mixed cocktail.

W&P Design Mason Shaker, $29. WAndPDesign.com

Open Sesame

Handcrafted in Charlottesville out of durable walnut (or maple, if you prefer something lighter), this bottle opener is dressed in oxidized walnut scales with brass pins.

Noir Premium Bottle Opener, $95. BlancCreatives.com

Tote Your Tipples

Easily and stylishly transport two bottles of wine with this tote, handcrafted in Lynchburg of high-quality leather. Fully lined with two exterior pockets on each side, the bag slings over your shoulder for convenient carrying.

Moore & Giles Bottle Tote, $315. MooreAndGiles.com

Don't Want No Shrubs

Infused with verbena and rhubarb, it only takes a few drops of this shrub to add serious flavor to sparkling water or your favorite cocktail. Try Red Root’s other creative flavors, like blueberry vanilla and ginger apple.

Red Root & Co. Shrubs, starts at $10. RedRootCompany.com

Custom Coasters

Individually hand-dyed by Richmond artist Molly Campbell, these one-of-a-kind leather coasters are lined with durable cork and sealed against moisture. Comes in a set of four.

Molly Virginia Made Coasters, $58. MollyVirginiaMade.com

Flights of Fancy

This inventive serving tray is crafted from a French Bordeaux wine barrel and holds five shot glasses. Serve a round or host a tasting—the glasses are included.

Barrel Art LLC Five Glass Shot Flight, $35. Barrel-Art.com

Cup Runneth Over

Designed and signed by Richmond artist Emily Delahunty, this limited-run print celebrates beer vessels ranging from English pewter tankards to the humble red Solo cup.

Morris + Norris Beer Vessel Chart, $20. MorrisAndNorris.com

This article originally appeared in our Drink 2018 issue.