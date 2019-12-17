March 30, 2019 • Bluestone Vineyard, Bridgewater

× 1 of 4 Expand Juan Pablo Berrizbeitia, Benjamin Vucic, Kari-Lyn Henkel, Arianna Williams, Susanna Forren, CJ Bateman, and Quinton Callahan. Photos by Hannah Joy Photography × 2 of 4 Expand Janessa Baker, Sheila Showalter, and Dawn Turner. × 3 of 4 Expand Elizabeth Shinaberry and Brad Reese. × 4 of 4 Expand Representatives from Cuban Burger serve guests. Prev Next

More than 200 people attended Blue Ridge CASA for Children’s annual Top Chef Harrisonburg competition at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater on March 30. Local chefs prepared dishes to be judged in the food competition, raising a total of $20,000. The money will benefit the organization’s mission of advocating for abused and neglected children in the area. BlueRidgeCasa.org

