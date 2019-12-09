Together Again

A well-known tapestry returns home to Richmond’s Branch Museum of Architecture and Design.

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design

The Branch Museum of Architecture and Design has reunited with one of its original pieces this month. In 1919, the museum was built by art collector John Kerr as his home and was built around a 14-foot-by-10-foot tapestry he had purchased while looking for Renaissance Era treasures. On loan from his descendants, the Dotts family, the Flemish tapestry dating back to 1535-1540 has returned to be on display to mark the centennial of the completion of The Branch House. The public’s first opportunity in this century to see the iconic tapestry is at the Centennial Celebration.

The Centennial Celebration will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 19. There will be libations, vintage decorations, the return of the historical tapestry, and more. BranchMuseum.org