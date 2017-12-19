To the Point

A passion for haiku in Virginia.

Haiku is known for being short and sweet, but don’t let its brevity fool you. This ancient Japanese poetry is likely the world’s smallest literary form, but it may also have the most rules. Imagine writing a philosophical dissertation in just three short lines with five syllables in the first and last—that’s haiku in a nutshell. “Simplicity isn’t something that’s easily generated,” says Jim Kacian, founder of the Winchester-based Haiku Foundation. The non-profit archives English-language haiku from the first 100 years since Japan’s opening to the West. Kacian also operates Red Moon Press, which has published more than 260 titles, making it the largest publisher of haiku-related books. While Japan remains the spiritual home of haiku, Kacian hopes that his work will put Winchester on the worldwide haiku map.TheHaikuFoundation.org

