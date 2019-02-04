To the Chalet Born

Channel your inner snow bunny in the season’s best ski-inspired attire.

Whether you’re speeding down the slopes or cozying up with a hot toddy for an après-ski wind down, do it in style with elegant winter staples, elevated travel accessories, and perfectly placed pops of color.

× Expand Moncler 2 1952

The bright accents on this look from Moncler 2 1952 are a nod to the pop art that influenced the brand’s fall/winter 2018 fashion show. Moncler teamed up with eight designers and creatives, who each put their own spin on the label’s classic down. Superstar stylist Karl Templer created this streetwear-inspired look. Similar styles at Moncler.com

If your getaway is a short one (or you’re just looking to pack light), skip the bag check in favor of a svelte, sophisticated carry-on. This one from Ermenegildo Zegna was created using the brand’s Pelle Tessuta, which translates to “woven leather.” Pelle Tessuta leather carry-on suitcase, $3,695. MrPorter.com

In our ever-connected world, it’s almost as crucial that your gloves allow you to shoot off a text as it is that they keep your digits toasty. These Portolano gloves deliver on both fronts, with index and thumb tech embroidery capability and cashmere lining. Tech suede and napa leather short gloves, $140. NeimanMarcus.com

Cold weather is notoriously harsh on the skin; pack plenty of sheet masks for the plane, be generous with your moisturizer, and pucker up to a hydrating lip balm with oils of olive fruit, vitamin E, and just a hint of color. Ilia tinted lip conditioner SPF 15, $28. Sephora.com

Hours on the slopes might do wonders for the spirit, but it can do some serious damage to the skin. Protect yours with a lightweight, colorless sunscreen with the added bonus of smoothing pores and priming face makeup. Supergoop! Unseen sunscreen broad spectrum SPF 40, $32. Shop.Nordstrom.com

× 1 of 3 Expand Burberry men’s rainbow vintage-check cashmere scarf. × 2 of 3 Expand Jimmy Choo Hank triple-strap moto boots with fur. × 3 of 3 Expand Fendi printed quilted down ski jacket. Prev Next

A scarf that will look as at home on the slopes as it will in the lodge? Checkmate. Burberry men’s rainbow vintage-check cashmere scarf, $430. NeimanMarcus.com

The furry boot is a winter vacation staple; this Jimmy Choo pair gives the classic a rock and roll edge with buckles, a chunky platform heel, and dyed-black sheep shearling. Hank triple-strap moto boots with fur, $1,450. BergdorfGoodman.com

Who says you have to sacrifice style for function? The classic Fendi monogram takes on a subtle, mid-century tone on a jacket made for the elements with a stretch-shell of water-repellent fabric and insulation provided by plush down. Printed quilted down ski jacket, $2,190. MrPorter.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2019 issue.