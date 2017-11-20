To Have and To Host

Get ready for the holiday season with 5 of our editors' picks for favorite hostess gifts.

Spice Plum Chutney, from Virginia Chutney

Spooned on a charcuterie board, spread on a pork sandwich or used to garnish a roast chicken, there's not much this savory jam can't do. Hosts and hostesses alike will love its versatility, and the pretty label design. $7.95. VirginiaChutney.com

Allegheny Gold Cider, from Big Fish Cider Co.

This cider has a light acidity without the heavy sweetness of many hard ciders. The fruitiness and clean apple finish pair well with rich holiday dishes. You may want to take a bottle home for yourself. $15. BigFishCider.com

Animal Folk Art, from Tinkham's Decoys and Folk Art

Spencer Tinkham's creations are elegant yet weathered, full of rich colors and natural patterns that will complement any decor. Each piece is made entirely from materials found on the uninhabited islands of the Chesapeake Bay. From $300. TinkhamDecoysAndFolkArt.com

Copper Cookware, from Blanc Creatives

This carbon steel cookware comes highly recommended by area chefs and is perfect for the host or hostess who spends a lot of time in the kitchen. Each handmade pan has a hand-wiped tin coating, along with copper's traditional red-gold luster and properties of heat conduction. From $625. BlancCreatives.com

Olive Oil, Sea Salt & Pepper, by Jenn Crovato

This cookbook pays tribute to the Commonwealth's leading culinarians and provides a timeless roadmap to cooking simply and healthily from Virginia's backyard. Recipes range from ratatouille and collard greens to grilled squid with lemon and olives. $40 paperback, $50 hardcover. JennCrovato.com