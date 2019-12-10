’Tis the Season for Imbibing

A miraculous Christmas pop-up bar in Carytown.

× Expand Photo by Noah Fecks / courtesy of Miracle

Now through New Year’s Eve, walk into a Christmas wonderland at The Jasper in Richmond, which is hosting the Miracle on Cary Street pop-up bar for a second year.

Miracle pop-up bars are taking place at more than 100 locations across the nation this year; Miracle on Cary is the only Virginia location. Miracle was started by Greg Boehm, owner of barware company Cocktail Kingdom, when he was preparing to open a bar in New York. The bar was partially unfinished, so his mother suggested he cover everything in wrapping paper and open it as a Christmas bar to get through the season. The Jasper joined Miracle when owner Mattias Hägglund and his partners were on a research trip to New York prior to opening and met with Boehm.

“I really love Christmas,” says Hägglund. “It’s a happy reason to gather, full of happy childhood memories and flavors that are special to present as a bar.”

Last year was a success—the crew is using a cement mixer to prepare eggnog this year if that is any indication of demand—and year two opened Thanksgiving week. Cocktails are consistent across all Miracle locations, and if you like the festive Cocktail Kingdom mug yours comes in, you can purchase one with 10 percent of the sales benefitting Action Against Hunger.

Menu highlights include the Koala-La-La-La-La-La-La-La, a slightly updated favorite from last year that Hägglund describes as a tart and spirit-forward gin-based drink, as well the new SanTaRex, served in a Santa-hat-wearing T-Rex mug and made with rye, sherry, and apple cider. Hägglund also recommends the Christmapolitan, made with vodka, elderflower, vermouth, spiced cranberry, and rosemary: “A lot of cocktail drinkers roll their eyes at vodka,” he says, “but it’s everything I want a sour to be.”

You can also nosh on a menu of Cary Street-exclusive snacks like wagyu grape jelly meatballs, Christmas dip with corned beef and Fritos, and chicken liver pate with sage, apples, and a cranberry-shallot compote.

Be prepared, you may have to wait to gain entrance; the bar is standing room-free. “For those who traveled to come here or waited in line, I want everyone to have a seat,” says Hägglund. The bar is open 5 p.m. to 2 p.m., seven days per week but will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas day. JasperBarRVA.com; MiraclePopUp.com