The classic James River Garden Club cookbook gets a makeover.

× Expand James River Garden Club, $15

The cookbook A Taste of Virginia: Through the Garden Gate has been a classic since its release in 1980. After nearly four decades, it was time for an update, thought the leadership of the James River Garden Club, the book’s publisher. The new edition ($15) takes a seasonal journey through the culinary bounty of Virginia, as well as historic gardens and public spaces throughout the Commonwealth. But at the book’s core are what made the original a hit—the many recipes that have helped define Virginia culinary tradition. The new issue features 56 seasonal recipes, including Garden Week strawberry shortcake, summer’s rich Chesapeake Bay crab soufflé, Molly’s Brunswick Stew for autumn, and many more. Proceeds from sales will continue to underwrite the Garden Club’s mission of conservation, beautification, and restoration projects statewide. JamesRiverGardenClub.org

Upcoming

The Garden Club of Virginia’s Historic Garden Week takes place April 27-May 4. Highlights from the tour schedule include:

Sunday, April 28-Tuesday, April 30 — Westover, Shirley, and Berkeley Plantations, Charles City

Wednesday, May 1 — Park Avenue in the Fan, Richmond

Thursday, May 2 — Westhampton, Richmond

Friday, May 3 — Executive Mansion and Kent-Valentine House, Goochland/Manakin-Sabot

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.