The X-Factor

Contemporary ballet and other musical performances at the Wayne Theatre this fall.

For more than a decade, Philadelphia-based BalletX has fused the discipline’s classic technique with the innovation and experimentation of contemporary dance. The athleticism and grace in pieces such as “Beautiful Once,” “Grant Partita” and the “Last Glass” quickly help audiences realize the significance of the “X” in the troupe’s name.

On Oct. 21, BalletX, under the direction of founder Christine Cox, will perform at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.

General admission $25. VIP tickets, including a toast before the show and a meet-and-greet dessert reception with the dancers after, $100. WayneTheatre.org

Upcoming events at Wayne Theatre: