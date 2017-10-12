The X-Factor

Contemporary ballet and other musical performances at the Wayne Theatre this fall.
For more than a decade, Philadelphia-based BalletX has fused the discipline’s classic technique with the innovation and experimentation of contemporary dance. The athleticism and grace in pieces such as “Beautiful Once,” “Grant Partita” and the “Last Glass” quickly help audiences realize the significance of the “X” in the troupe’s name.
On Oct. 21, BalletX, under the direction of founder Christine Cox, will perform at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro.
General admission $25. VIP tickets, including a toast before the show and a meet-and-greet dessert reception with the dancers after, $100. WayneTheatre.org
Upcoming events at Wayne Theatre:
Oct. 20: Seth Glier & Matt Nakoa Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa will be performing in concert at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20. Nov. 3: Life in Motion Unmatched in artistry, grace, and refinement of movement, The Cashore Marionettes reinvent the art of puppetry. Nov. 4: Scott Miller The Staunton native and country artist will perform at the Wayne Theatre/Ross Performing Arts Center. Nov. 9-12 and 16-19: My Fair Lady The Wayne Theatre presents the classic musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald.