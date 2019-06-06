The World’s Table

New restaurants bring diverse cuisines to Winchester.

Over the past year, a smattering of new restaurant openings in Winchester has expanded the local palate, with cuisines ranging from German to Guatemalan. Explore the fresh flavors of these handmade dishes, the roots of which many of the chefs learned growing up in their own family kitchens.

The German Table

Opened in October 2018, The German Table brings simple, homemade comfort food to the Loudoun Street Mall in Old Town. Owner Nathalie Miller prepares German classics like pork schnitzel with jägersosse—a brown gravy with mushrooms—sauerkraut, and spätzle, as well as bratwurst and currywurst. Though she develops her own recipes, she says they are based on those her mother and grandmother taught her. Miller also offers a rotating selection of German beer and wine.

Nuttin’ Fancy Cafe

Chefs Raymond Mihalic and Josh Chandler opened the barbecue joint, tucked inside Cather’s Market on Route 50, in late 2018. Available for carryout and delivery, the menu features Carolina-style pulled pork and smoked ribs, as well as other Southern favorites such as chicken and dumplings and biscuits with sausage gravy.

Antojitos Mexicanos

Authentic Mexican cooking, with a foundation of tortillas made by hand and labor-intensive mole, comprises the menu at Israel Aparicio’s restaurant that opened in May 2018. Signature dishes include pozole and spicy corn with queso fresco, and Aparicio also serves fresh juices and mangonadas, a mango drink finished with a tamarind-slathered straw.

Chirmol

Carmen Chang serves the food of her native Guatemala, such as slow-roasted carnitas dressed with cabbage or radish relish over green rice—made with cilantro and other herbs. Opened in April 2018, the restaurant also offers carne asada, a variety of beans, and the eponymous chirmol, a salsa made from grilled tomatoes.

This article originally appeared in our April 2019 issue.