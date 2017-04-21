The World Comes to Waterford

The historic village hosts concert series.

× 1 of 4 Expand Violinist Ariel Horowitz × 2 of 4 Expand British baroque quartet Red Priest × 3 of 4 Expand Violinist Arnaud Sussman Photo by Bernard Mindich × 4 of 4 Expand Met soprano Ying Fang Photo by Dario Acosta Prev Next

It’s not your ordinary concert series,” says board member Barbara Josselyn of the Waterford Concert Series, which kicks off its 23rd season March 19 with a performance by Canada’s St. Lawrence String Quartet. “It’s an intimate, personal experience.”

Co-founder Eleanor Adams grew up in a family with its own string quartet. Years later, she and some local friends were driven by a simple notion: “Wouldn’t it be great if we had concerts here in Waterford?” The charming village (population 1,500) was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1970.

The 225-seat Waterford Old School Auditorium, built to replace a predecessor destroyed in a 2007 fire, is an acoustic marvel that draws prominent performers to this quiet corner of Loudoun County, just north of Leesburg.

This year’s line-up includes British baroque quartet Red Priest (April 23), violinist Ariel Horowitz (“Best of Levine,” May 21), Met soprano Ying Fang (Sept. 24), and a string trio from the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center (Nov. 12).

