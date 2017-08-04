The Weekender: Danville

Hidden gems in tobacco country.

Nestled along the North Carolina border, Danville boasts a booming historic district complete with museums, Victorian architecture and memories of the Pemberton & Penn Tobacco Company, which earned the city its mid-18th century reputation as “the world’s best tobacco market.” Spend a weekend with our editors’ picks and indulge the community’s rich history, its good southern grub and the quaint shops tucked into Main Street. You won’t be disappointed.

EAT

Main Street Coffee Emporium

Begin your day like a local with coffee ground and roasted on-site at Main Street Coffee Emporium. Enjoy a fresh sesame or cinnamon raisin New York style bagel with your choice of maple walnut, southwest bacon or veggie cream cheese. Since 2001, owners Matt and Leisa Royster have been serving up hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches, cappuccinos, lattes and iced mochas. The rich aroma from roasting coffee beans tends to escape down Main Street with its sweet and savory notes, a staple for Danville’s early risers.

Me’s Burgers & Brews

Don’t let the name fool you—Me’s Burgers is all about you. Owners Emily Tomlinson and her mother Kathy Kropp encourage customers to “think of Me's as your own place—a place where you can author your own burger, relax by yourself and take some ‘Me Time.’” Stop by for an afternoon snack and take a load off with some of your favorite literature. Me’s titles all of its burgers and signature sandwiches after famous authors. Try the C.S. Lewis burger with pesto, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, Swiss and basil mayo or the Scott O’Dell, an ahi tuna burger with pineapple salsa, kale chips and sriracha mayo. MesBurgers.com

Golden Leaf Bistro

The Tobacco Warehouse District has much more to offer than just history and local heritage. The Golden Leaf Bistro is a popular dining destination for locals and visitors, open seven days a week for lunch and dinner and located inside an old two-story brick warehouse. The menu balances rustic charm with an appeal to sophisticated palates. Feast your eyes and taste buds on some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes: pan-seared lemon mint salmon, wild mushroom ravioli, and blackened Mahi-Mahi. Pair a locally crafted brew with your dinner, or try a chocolate martini for dessert, complete with white and dark Godiva chocolate. In good weather, outdoor seating adds to the ambiance. GoldenLeafBistro.com

Coco Ni Crepes and Ice Cream

You’ve probably enjoyed hand-dipped ice cream from your local parlor or soft serve from the frozen yogurt machine, but have you ever tasted rolled Thai ice cream? Coco Ni serves up your flavor of choice, mixed with an array of toppings and smashed down into a flat sheet. Once flattened, the ice cream is scraped into rolls of creamy goodness. If this isn’t enough to “wow” your palate, order a sweet or savory Japanese crepe—rolled into a cone shape— to pair with your frozen treat. Customer favorites include the chocolate banana crepe and the Mango Berry Mingle rolled ice cream with strawberries, mangoes and blueberries. Facebook.com/CocoNiCrepeAndIceCream

DO

Danville Braves Minor League Baseball

Each season, the Braves draw several thousands of fans to historic Dan Daniel Memorial Park. The team has been an affiliate of the Atlanta Braves since 1982, with many of its players funneling up to the Major League. Whether you’re a die-hard baseball fanatic or just an avid indulger of hot dogs, cracker jacks, and draft beer, a day at the ballpark is the perfect way to cap the weekend of Danville. MILB.com

Museum of Fine Arts & History

Located in the historic home of Major William T. Sutherlin on Millionaires Row, Danville’s Museum of Fine Arts & History promotes the city’s roots with rotating art gallery exhibitions, a Civil War exhibit and an auditorium which hosts storytelling festivals, concerts and regular guided tours. Travel back in time to the region’s original settlement, named “Wynne’s Falls” in 1792 after its first settler, and discover the events that make Danville a force that has survived the tests of time. DanvilleMuseum.org

SHOP

Chestnut Lane Antiques & Interiors

Classic and bold, Chestnut Lane has the right balance of antique furniture and contemporary statement pieces. Walking through this charming lot on Main Street, you will come across a mix of antiques, color and fabrics, elements that will, according to Danville native and owner Shelly Blackwell, complete any home project. ChestnutLaneAntiques.com

The Ginger Bread House

Those who say “Don’t judge a book by its cover” are right, especially when it comes to this shop of wonders, a quaint little cottage open for business since 1987. Inside, the family-operated Ginger Bread House offers a surprising array of home décor, housewares, decorator fabrics, women’s clothing and even a little something to eat. After you’ve browsed the gift shop, poke your nose in the Brown Bean Café, which serves up delicious sandwiches, quiche, cakes and coffee all day. Facebook.com/GBH87

STAY

The II Georges Inn

Decorated in the Victorian style—an ode to its 1885 origins—the II Georges Inn is furnished with period antiques, luxury linens, and affords a fireplace in each room by which to warm in the winter months. Renovated by Jake and Connie Eckman, the property has been described as a “labor of love” dedicated to their fathers Carmen Eckman and George David Williams. Guest amenities include in-suite snacks, terry cloth robes and luxury linens, as well as a gourmet breakfast—fresh fruit, house made scones and Jake’s famous omelets and pancakes—served every morning on Limoges china with crystal and silver. TheTwoGeorgesInn.com

Lawson Overbey Inn

Take a step back in time at the Lawson Overbey Inn, housed in a Victorian style two-story home built in the Italianate style—an architectural incorporation of the Italian Renaissance.The inn provides guests with pet-friendly accommodations, an outdoor pool and a community dining room in which you can brunch, lunch or dine with fellow guests. When you see the wrought iron fencing, white pillars and second-story balcony, you’ll know you’ve arrived. ILoveInns.com