The Water’s Fine

Dip your toes, take a dive, or just work on your tan. We’ve got this year’s beach essentials.

Secure the Bag

In water resistant neoprene with a removable pouch, the Greyson neon snakeskin tote will keep your essentials safe from the seas, and, with its bright detailing, all eyes on you. $88. EverythingButWater.com

Suit Yourself

With its bright colors and sassy front details, Karla Colletto Swim’s Alula one-piece swimsuit is anything but basic. $387. SaksFifthAvenue.com

Flat Out Awesome

Opt for a fabric (and print) that will work as well on the beach as it does on the boat. This Tulum beach towel and blanket is made of 100 percent cotton and comes in two sizes with the option to monogram. $65-$112. Matouk.com

Who Wears Swim Shorts

The print on these Orlebar Brown shorts looks playful in the pool and—when paired with an open, solid-colored buttondown and Ray Bans—cuts an elegant look beside it. Setter Nerano graphic print swim shorts, $229. BrownsFashion.com

Top Hat

Colorful suede and rope bands give this traditional straw hat an artsy, Instagram-ready twist; pair with denim shorts or a loose-fitting jumpsuit and prepare to see the “likes” roll in. House of Lafayette Reed straw panama hat, $269. MatchesFashion.com

Mee-ow

While these cat-eye Gucci frames are begging to be paired with a bold caftan or pareo, they’ll purr just as loudly with a boatneck striped top or cinch-waist dress. $565. SaksFifthAvenue.com

Flippin’ Sweet

Long thought of as suitable solely for surfers, the flip-flop gets an elegant upgrade in the form of braided leather and a whiskey tone. Tommy Bahama Saltholm flip flop, $80. Nordstrom.com

Round ’n Round

These angular-edged Dick Moby Agadir round frames bring the classic, John Lennon-esque shape into the 21st century. Similar styles at MrPorter.com.

Shawlright Alright Alright

Whether worn tied around the waist as a sarong, haltered at the neck, or slung asymmetrically, one thing is for certain: In a signature Emilio Pucci print, it’ll be impossible not to feel like a prima donna. (Add gold statement earrings or a chunky bangle to really make the blues pop.) Samoa printed silk-satin pareo, $815. Net-a-Porter.com

Stick It To ’Em

Call it the best of all worlds: Containing neuropeptides, hyaluronic acid, and SPF 15, Perricone MD’s No Makeup Lipstick Broad Spectrum SPF offers a lightweight finish, lip boosting ingredients, and a hint of color. $30. Sephora.com

Catch a Tan

Suffering sunburn in the name of the perfect tan? Leave that trend in the 20th century and opt for a bottle bronze. This mist—infused with green mandarin water, and paraben-, sulfate-, and phthalate-free—helps make sure your face matches your glistening gams. St. Tropez Purity Self Tan Bronzing Water Face Mist, $30. Nordstrom.com

A Bright Idea

Sensitive skin types, rejoice! Richmond-based Bright Body’s deodorant is baking soda- and aluminum-free, opting to fight odors with arrowroot powder, diatomaceous earth, bentonite clay, and coconut oil instead. $15. MyBrightBody.com

Chrome Dome

Azzaro Chrome Eau de Toilette grounds light top notes—including neroli, bergamot, and lemon—with masculine base notes, such as oakmoss, sandalwood, tonka bean, and cardamom. 1.7 oz, $71. Ulta.com

Neither High Nor Dry

The buzziest bud of the last few years, CBD is popping up everywhere. This lotion by Lord Jones pairs the plant’s restorative and soothing properties with moisturizing shea butter and cooling menthyl ethylamido oxalate. High CBD Formula Body Lotion, $60. Sephora.com

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.