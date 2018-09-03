A historic hotel re-opens in Lynchburg.

Sometimes, even the best of us can lose our way for a while. For The Virginian Hotel, which re-opened in May after a three-year, $30 million restoration, it took 46 years to get back on track.

Originally opened in 1913 as a luxury hotel, The Virginian closed in 1972. The five-story building was then used for a variety of purposes—from apartments and dormitory space to low-income housing. But the wear and tear of those years is nowhere in evidence in the 115-room hotel—now part of the Hilton Curio Collection—located downtown at Eighth and Church streets.

Featuring the city’s only rooftop bar and restaurant, and a steakhouse set to open in August, the hotel hews to its elegant origins with classic elements like the main ballroom’s grand staircase. More modern luxuries include a suite designed in collaboration with Lynchburg-based global leather company Moore & Giles, which also provided leather appointments throughout the hotel. Rooms start at $158.

This article originally appeared in our August 2018 issue.