The Thrill of The Hunt

Tired of taking a walk? Turn it into a treasure hunt!

× Expand Photo courtesy of Groundspeak Inc. geocaching Turn your next walk into a hunt for hidden treasure.

Geocaching is the original urban treasure hunt. Begun in Oregon in May 2000, the game is simple: Someone hides a treasure, or cache, and logs the latitude and longitude in an online database, then others use a handheld GPS (like a smartphone) and the location clues to find it. But instead of taking the treasure, successful hunters sign the logbook and put the cache back so it can be found again and again. (The average cache is found 25 times each year.)

There are more than 3 million active caches worldwide, hidden in 191 countries and on all seven continents—including nearly 15,000 in Virginia. Wanna play? The Geocaching app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Geocaching.com