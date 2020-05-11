The Sweet Shore

Cape Charles Candy Co. brings together all the flavors of the Eastern Shore.

× Expand Photo by Ryan and Ahren Photography

Longtime Hampton Roads residents Phillip and Jordan Dail first fell in love with Cape Charles nearly a decade ago when they vacationed there for the first time. In 2018, the couple decided to “reinvent ourselves and start over,” says Jordan. “Cape Charles had a lot of opportunity and was up and coming at the time.” They relocated and opened Cape Charles Candy Company; they saw a need as the vacation town did not have a lot of sweet shops, and Phillip had a background in retail.

Among the sweet treats at the shop are specialty fudge flavors made in collaboration with local businesses. The Dails have produced bourbon chocolate fudge using Cape Charles Distillery’s aged bourbon, salted caramel and dark chocolate salted caramel fudges using Barrier Island Salts Company’s sea salt, and Marsh Mud coffee fudge using Eastern Shore Coastal Roasting Company’s Marsh Mud cold brew coffee.

This spring, the candy company is releasing a blackberry moonshine fudge using Cape Charles Distillery’s blackberry moonshine and blackberry preserves, as well as a vanilla fudge with fig swirl in a nod to Hog Island’s heritage fig trees. Fudge lovers can order online and have fudge shipped to their door, anywhere in the country. CapeCharlesCandy.com

This article originally appeared in our April 2020 issue.