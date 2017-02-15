We've Got the Scoop

Richmond's Gelati Celesti opens new doors in Scott's Addition

× 1 of 12 Expand Kim Rosser (far left), Gov. Terry McAuliffe (center), and Steve Rosser (far right) with Gelati Celesti employees. Photos by Erin Laray Stubbs × 2 of 12 Expand The preview party for the new location invited community members, local business owners, and customers to enjoy new collaborations on the flavor board. × 3 of 12 Expand Gelati Celesti specializes in small-batch ice cream, but flavors are also available for purchase by the pint or quart. × 4 of 12 Expand Staff shirts emphasize the new location's position "on the Boulevard." × 5 of 12 Expand Laser cut metal ice cream scoop, by local artist Jason Lefton and milk bottle lighting by Shades of Light in Richmond. × 6 of 12 Expand The new space features reclaimed wood, milk-bottle lighting, and industrial accents sourced from local artisans and designers. × 7 of 12 Expand Guests are invited to sign the chalkboard wall across from the ice cream counter. × 8 of 12 Expand Gelati Celesti employees served Virginia wines and craft beers from local breweries. × 9 of 12 Expand Ironclad Coffee ice cream, with ground coffee beans from Ironclad Coffee Roasters in Scott's Addition. × 10 of 12 Expand New rotating flavors include Red Velvet Chip, Baklava, Lemon Ice, and Don't Ask. × 11 of 12 Expand This wall of ice cream scoops was crafted by local welder Carter Pollard. × 12 of 12 Expand Jason Lefton crafted this giant ice cream scoop from a sheet of metal and installed neon backlighting. Prev Next

On February 9, Richmond’s Gelati Celesti opened its fourth location at 1400 North Boulevard in Scott’s Addition. Owners Steve and Kim Rosser, who purchased the 33-year-old small batch ice cream business from the Edmonds family in 2010, say they are excited to be a part of this up-and-coming neighborhood. They join craft distilleries, including Isley Brewing Company, Ardent Craft Ales and Blue Bee Cider, as well as an eclectic mix of small businesses, hip coffee houses and eateries.

The Rossers have really gotten to know the neighbors. At a preview party Feb. 8, the menu featured flavors like Ironclad Coffee, with ground coffee beans sourced directly from the roasters across the street; Buskey Cider, from around the corner; and Whiskey Me Away, made with Reservoir Bourbon.

“We’ve been primarily a suburban brand until now,” says Steve, “so we’re looking forward to bringing Gelati Celesti to the city.” The micro-creamery even has the governor’s approval: Terry McAuliffe, along with Richmond city councilwoman Kim Gray, made a special appearance at the opening to congratulate the Rossers and neighbors on helping to grow Richmond’s economy. (Hopefully, the governor took home some ice cream to celebrate his 60th birthday the following day).

The Rossers’ new space is the biggest of any Gelati Celesti location, with more than double the square footage and seating for 70. And the décor fits right in to the edgy neighborhood: retro robin’s egg blue fixtures light the ice cream counter harking back to the days of soda shops, while the front space features lights made from reclaimed milk bottles and an accent wall of repurposed wood. On permanent display are two metal installations made by local artisans Jason Lefton and Carter Pollard and inspired by the humble ice cream scoop. The Scott’s Addition location provides access to easy street parking, and the added bonus of sidewalk seating in the warmer months.

Up next, don’t miss the store’s “interesting surprises”—continued collaborations with other local purveyors—that will be available for limited times over the next several months. GelatiIceCream.com

From the Flavor Board

Fan Favorites: Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cinnamon Nutella Rainbow Cookie New and Noteworthy: Baklava Lemon Morningberry Red Velvet Chip White Chocolate Peppercorn