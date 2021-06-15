New online publication profiles nonprofits.

A new online platform designed to amplify the work of nonprofits went online in December, shining a spotlight on the region’s social service agencies, foundations, educational groups, and arts and cultural organizations. The Phil (as in philanthropy) features regularly updated original content, including profiles of nonprofit leaders, in-depth stories on organizations’ missions and challenges, features on events, and opinion pieces, among other articles.

“We see in The Phil a chance to turn the volume up on the inspiring work taking place within our communities by organizations that are making a meaningful difference,” says Josh Dare, principal of The Hodges Partnership, the Richmond based communications firm that launched the new publication. The Phil will publish and promote stories weekly. ThePhilVA.com

This article originally appeared in the April 2021 issue.