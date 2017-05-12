The life and art of Yves Saint Laurent at the VMFA in Richmond.

Organized by the Seattle Art Museum in partnership with the Paris-based Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent, this special exhibition of the legendary couturier's work features 100 haute couture and ready-to-wear garments from the archives of the foundation and other private collections, some never shown in public before. The VMFA is the only East Coast venue for the exhibition, which also comprises drawings, collection boards, photos, press clippings, audio, video and other behind the scenes items that reveal the development of the fashion icon’s style.

The Perfection of Style will be on display through Aug. 27. $10 (free for members). For tickets, go to VMFA.museum