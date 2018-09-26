The Lowdown on Lisbon

Everything from how to get there and where to stay, to what to eat and drink.

Travel

TAP Air Portugal Portugal’s national airline offers reasonable flights from around $500 round-trip, NYC to Lisbon. TAP’s clever app helps you navigate, and the airline gives you the option of a free stopover for up to five nights. FlyTAP.com

Auto Europe The easiest way to book your rental car from established vendors, before you go. AutoEurope.com

Connect

Portugal Internet Rent portable Wi-Fi devices to enable use of your smartphone for directions and Uber. PortugalInternet.com

WhatsApp Download for free local calling and texting. WhatsApp.com

Stay

Pestana Pousada de Lisboa A small luxury hotel located in a more than 200-year-old building in the main municipal square along the Tagus River waterfront. From $350, breakfast included. Pestana.com

Palacio Belmonte A 15th-century palace transformed into an 11-room inn located along the walls of the São Jorge Castle. $600 with breakfast included; two-night minimum. PalacioBelmonte.com

× Expand Bairro do Avillez Photo by Paulo Barata

Eat

Bairro do Avillez BairroDoAvillez.pt/en

Time Out Market TimeOutMarket.com/lisboa

Cantina at LX Market CantinaLX.com

Rooftop Drinks

Hotel do Chiado HotelDoChiado.pt

Madame Petisca MadamePetisca.pt

Topo Chiado TimeOut.com/Lisbon/restaurants

× Expand MAAT Museum of Art Photo courtesy of EDP Foundation

Must Do

Bike My Side BikeMySide.com

Castelo de São Jorge CasteloDeSaoJorge.pt

MAAT MAAT.pt

Shop

LX Factory Industrial complex turned into market of artsy stores and restaurants. LXFactory.com

Conserveira de Lisboa An 80-year-old fish tinnery selling all types of canned fish in retro-designed tins. ConserveiraDeLisboa.pt

A Vida Portuguesa Portuguese-made goods, including soaps, ceramics, linens and barware. AVidaPortuguesa.com

× Expand Tivoli Palácio de Seteais, Sintra Photo by Lionel Balterio

Overnight Trips

Comporta Less than an hour by car, the former fishing village has sprung up as a getaway for the stylish set. If you go, stay at the Sublime Comporta, a fashionable, earthy-modern resort set in a cork forest near the beach with new villas, notable chef and spa. From $265. SublimeComporta.pt

Sintra Just 40 minutes by train from Lisbon, this beautiful hilltop village is home to palaces. Enjoy a leisurely lunch on the terrace of the historic palace hotel Tivoli Palácio de Seteais, or spend the night—its 30 rooms offer views of the Sintra Mountains and Moorish Castle, while the Anantara Spa provides a full menu of restorative treatments. From $500, breakfast included. TivoliHotels.com/en

For more on how to make the most of your time in Lisbon, check out “Portugal, Now,” originally published in our August 2018 issue.