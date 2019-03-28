The Great Outdoors

Warm-weather events to celebrate spring.

× Expand Kite Festival Photo courtesy of the Rockfish Valley Foundation

Celtic Festival & Highland Games

March 30, Big Island

Get into the Scottish spirit at the Sedalia Center, complete with Scottish clans and reenactors, pipe bands, and authentic dishes like cock-a-leekie soup. Tickets $10 in advance; $15 at the gate. LynchburgTickets.com/CelticFestival

Kite Festival

April 14, Nellysford

Test your flying skills during a kite-flying race at the Rockfish Valley Foundation Natural History Center’s annual event. Other festival attractions include animal exhibits, walking trails, food trucks, professional kite flyers, and duck races. Free admission. RockfishValley.org

Apple Blossom Festival

April 26-May 5, Winchester

Celebrate nearly a century of parties, parades, 10K races, dinners, and carnivals at the 92nd annual festival. The weeklong event kicks off with the United Bank Bloomin’ Wine Fest on Friday afternoon. Admission prices vary; some events free. TheBloom.com

Historic Garden Week

April 27-May 4, Statewide

As the “oldest and largest house and garden tour in the nation,” the Garden Club of Virginia’s weeklong event features more than 250 historic gardens, landmarks, and homes decorated with flower arrangements made by club members. Tickets $25-$55. VaGardenWeek.org

