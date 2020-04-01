The Grand Gala

When you want your wedding to be a sumptuous Southern ball.

From the gorgeous gown and bevy of bridesmaids to the towering cake and elaborate floral arrangements, you’re pulling out all the stops for the day you’ve dreamed about since you were small.

× Expand Edward & Margaret Grymes, September 2018, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond Photo by J&D Photo

Grand Getaway

Whether you regally roll away in a horse and carriage or escape in a convertible amid a blaze of fireworks, plan an exit as exciting as your day. Some cities offer luxury and classic car rentals, including Rolls Royce and other exotic models.

× Expand Jason & Elizabeth Batliner, February 2019, Richmond Photo by Alex Tenser

Make a Statement

An extravagant centerpiece makes any room sparkle. Consider a custom ice sculpture, a mobile bar, or fabulous florals to welcome your guests.

× Expand Edward & Margaret Grymes, September 2018, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Richmond Photo by J&D Photo

Going to the Chapel

Outdoor weddings are very popular, but if tradition and pageantry are important to you, consider holding the ceremony at your church. Not only will it be beautiful, but the solemn setting will underline the sincerity of your vows.

× Expand Patrick & Victoria Innes, November 2018, Richmond Photo by Sabrina Boykin

Black Tie

Formal attire is de rigueur: tuxedos or dinner jackets for the men and gowns for the women. Dark colors, once taboo, are increasingly popular, especially at smart ceremonies.

× Expand Cole & Madison Fenton, April 2018, Manakin-Sabot Photo by Morgan Renee Photography

Location, Location, Location

For a setting as special as your day, look to Virginia’s luxury resorts, clubs, and hotels. Not only will you have expert assistance in planning your wedding, but you and your guests will enjoy fabulous food and five-star service.

× Expand William & Chelsea Weiskopf, June 2019, Richmond Photo by Brett Denfeld Photography

A Party Without A Cake…

Cakes fell out of favor for a few years, but the showy confections have regained pride of place at many receptions. Less is more, but many brides have turned their backs on naked cakes in favor of smooth frosting and stylish flowers or foliage.

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.