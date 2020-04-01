The Grand Gala

When you want your wedding to be a sumptuous Southern ball.
From the gorgeous gown and bevy of bridesmaids to the towering cake and elaborate floral arrangements, you’re pulling out all the stops for the day you’ve dreamed about since you were small.
Edward & Margaret Grymes, September 2018, The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond
Photo by J&D Photo
Grand Getaway
Whether you regally roll away in a horse and carriage or escape in a convertible amid a blaze of fireworks, plan an exit as exciting as your day. Some cities offer luxury and classic car rentals, including Rolls Royce and other exotic models.
Jason & Elizabeth Batliner, February 2019, Richmond
Photo by Alex Tenser
Make a Statement
An extravagant centerpiece makes any room sparkle. Consider a custom ice sculpture, a mobile bar, or fabulous florals to welcome your guests.
Edward & Margaret Grymes, September 2018, St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Richmond
Photo by J&D Photo
Going to the Chapel
Outdoor weddings are very popular, but if tradition and pageantry are important to you, consider holding the ceremony at your church. Not only will it be beautiful, but the solemn setting will underline the sincerity of your vows.
Patrick & Victoria Innes, November 2018, Richmond
Photo by Sabrina Boykin
Black Tie
Formal attire is de rigueur: tuxedos or dinner jackets for the men and gowns for the women. Dark colors, once taboo, are increasingly popular, especially at smart ceremonies.
Cole & Madison Fenton, April 2018, Manakin-Sabot
Photo by Morgan Renee Photography
Location, Location, Location
For a setting as special as your day, look to Virginia’s luxury resorts, clubs, and hotels. Not only will you have expert assistance in planning your wedding, but you and your guests will enjoy fabulous food and five-star service.
William & Chelsea Weiskopf, June 2019, Richmond
Photo by Brett Denfeld Photography
A Party Without A Cake…
Cakes fell out of favor for a few years, but the showy confections have regained pride of place at many receptions. Less is more, but many brides have turned their backs on naked cakes in favor of smooth frosting and stylish flowers or foliage.
This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.