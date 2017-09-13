The Game's Afoot

Four of our favorite recipes to cook this fall.

Brunswick Stew

4 slices bacon 1⁄4 cup safflower oil 2 rabbits, cut into 6 pieces each 4 turkey legs 2 large onions, halved and sliced 3 cups chicken stock 1 bay leaf 5–6 sprigs fresh thyme 2 bags frozen and shelled edamame 2 bags frozen white corn 1 14.5-ounce can diced tomatoes

Preheat oven to 350. In a deep, heavy-bottomed, oven-proof pan, brown the bacon in the oil, then drain on paper towels. Season the rabbit and turkey with salt and pepper. Brown well in the oil, remove and drain on paper towels. Sauté the onion for 8–10 minutes, scraping browned bits from the pan. Return the bacon to the pan, and add the chicken stock, bay leaf and thyme.

When the liquid has heated through, return all the meat to the pan, cover it and bake for 1 1⁄2 hours. Remove from oven, and remove the rabbit to cool. Add the edamame, corn and tomatoes. Return the pan to the oven. When the rabbit is cool enough to handle, pull the meat from the bones. Return the meat to the stew. Cook for another 15 minutes. Check seasoning, and serve with cornbread.

Duck Breast with Wild Rice Salad and Candied Ginger-lime Sauce

8 breasts Pekin duck Salt and pepper to taste

In a cold skillet, place duck fat-side down in pan and cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Turn breasts and cook 5 to 6 minutes more for medium-rare meat.

For the wild rice salad: 2 cups wild rice cooked in six cups salted water and drained 1 red bell pepper and 1 yellow bell pepper, diced 4 green onions, diced 1 1/2 cups pecans, toasted then chopped 1/2 cup dried cranberries 1/2 cup dried blueberries 1/2 cup chopped parsley

Season to taste with salt, pepper, olive oil and Pomegranate Champagne Vinegar (available at Fresh Market)

Cook over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes. Cool and purée.

For candied ginger-lime sauce: 1 cup chicken stock 1 teaspoon minced shallot 1/4 cup chopped candied ginger 2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar 3 tablespoons lime juice

Cook over medium heat for 6 to 8 minutes. Cool and purée.

Slice duck breasts and serve over rice salad. Top with candied ginger-lime sauce.

Southern Fried Quail

6 quail, all bones removed except leg bones 1 cup buttermilk 1 tablespoon Texas Pete hot sauce 2 cups all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon ground black pepper 1 teaspoon poultry seasoning 1 teaspoon paprika ½ teaspoon garlic powder ½ teaspoon onion powder ¼ teaspoon dried thyme ½ teaspoon Cajun seasoning 1 teaspoon salt

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and heat deep fryer to 350 degrees. In one bowl, mix Texas Pete and buttermilk. In another bowl, mix flour and seasonings. Fold wings underneath each quail. Using a small knife, poke a hole in one leg of each quail and thread other leg through the hole. Dredge quails in buttermilk and then seasoned flour.

Drop one at a time into fryer. Do not overfill fryer. Fry for 4 minutes, until golden brown and crisp. Remove to a baking tray and bake for 4 minutes. Place on serving dish and drizzle with either sorghum molasses, honey or maple syrup.

Serves 6

Venison Osso Bucco with Couscous and Citrus Gremolata

8 venison shanks For the marinade: 2 cups dry red wine 1 cup red wine vinegar 1 cup water 2 shallots, sliced 3 cloves garlic, crushed 1 sprig rosemary 3 sprigs thyme 2 bay leaves zest of 1 small orange 1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed 1 tablespoon whole black pepper, crushed 1 teaspoon mustard seeds, crushed 1 teaspoon juniper berries, crushed

Mix all ingredients together and marinate overnight.

To cook venison: 2 large carrots, coarsely chopped 3 celery stalks, coarsely chopped 1 large onion, coarsely chopped 4 garlic cloves, crushed 1 small sprig rosemary 3 branches thyme 8 juniper berries 2 tablespoons tomato paste 2 cups red wine 4 cups chicken stock 3 tablespoons vegetable or canola oil salt and pepper to taste

Drain marinade. Pat shanks dry with paper towels and season with salt and pepper. Dredge in all-purpose flour and brown well in oil. Remove shanks from pan. Add more oil if necessary. Sauté carrots, onions and celery for 5 to 6 minutes. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add tomato paste and mix well. Deglaze with wine and reduce to 1 cup. Add all herbs, stock, salt and pepper, and simmer. Add shanks. Cover and braise in 325-degree oven for 3 hours or until fork tender. Remove shanks from pan and reduce juices to desired thickness.

For the citrus Gremolata: zest of 1 orange zest of 1 lemon zest of 1 lime 1/3 cup finely chopped curly parsley 2 garlic cloves, minced salt and pepper to taste

Mix all ingredients well.

Serve venison with couscous prepared according to box directions and top with citrus gremolata.