Cool Runnings

Harrisonburg hosts 4th annual youth TryAthalon.

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Erik Dart × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

On Aug. 12, the City of Harrisonburg hosted its fourth annual Youth TryAthlon in Westover Park. About 100 youth ages five to 17 were invited to participate in the event, which emphasizes completion over competition. The event has consistently shown a 100 percent completion rate among participants, who are cheered on by staff and volunteers along the course.

“After being introduced to triathlons, our intention would be for [kids] to continue participating in future triathlons, and maybe on a larger stage,” says Erik Dart, head administrator for the event. “The secondary purpose is to get kids out and moving. Between having to swim, bike and run, they are getting quite the workout.”

The TryAthlon encompasses all parts of a traditional triathlon: swimming, biking and running. The swimming portion takes place at the Westover Swimming Pool Complex; the outdoor bicycle and running courses track inside the park and also through the surrounding neighborhood.

“Easily my favorite part of this event is the finish," Dart says. "The kids are coming across the finish line after completing the three challenging portions of a triathlon, getting their finisher medal, and being cheered on by everyone. They are relieved that they finished and excited they completed the event ... it’s great to see the smiles on their faces.” HarrisonburgVa.Gov/youth-tryathalon

Upcoming Events in Harrisonburg:

Dog Days Dog Swim, Aug. 27, 12 - 3 p.m. Friendly dogs are invited to swim on-leash at the Westover Pool. Admission is $2 per dog, to benefit the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA. RHSPCA.org International Festival, Sept. 30, 12 - 6 p.m. Visitors are invited to attend an afternoon of food, music, dance and a World Bazaar of art at Hillandale Park. Admission is free. HarrisonburgVA.gov Annual Race to Beat Breast Cancer, Oct. 21, Participants may run or walk the annual 5K race benefitting the RMH Foundation for Breast Care and Treatment at the Sentara RMH Medical Center. Registration $15 for groups, $20-$25 for individuals. SupportRMH.org