The Dawn of Aerial Combat

New exhibition at the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk commemorates 100 years since the end of World War I.

× Expand Ed Pollard Courtesy of the Chrysler Museum

This November marks the centennial of the end of World War I, the first major conflict involving the large scale use of aircraft. The Chrysler Museum in Norfolk teamed up with the Military Aviation Museum in Virginia Beach to commemorate this anniversary with the exhibition Henri Farré and the Birth of Combat Aviation. “This war was a pivotal conflict that involved millions of American soldiers and that led to the building of Naval Station Norfolk, and it was the first major conflict in which airplanes were used,” says Chrysler chief curator Lloyd DeWitt. Farré (1871-1934), a Frenchman, served his country by painting the Air Force during the war, creating dramatic compositions of aerial combat, something that had never been painted before.

The exhibition opens Friday, Sept. 28 and will be on view through Jan. 27, 2019. Chrysler.org

Upcoming Exhibitions

Oct. 18-Feb. 24, 2019 Ubuhle Women: Beadwork and the Art of Independence

Nov. 16-April 28, 2019 Chaos and Awe: Painting for the 21st Century

Feb. 21, 2019-June 23, 2019 Watercolor: An American Medium