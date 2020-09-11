The Camper's Guidebook

A roundup of resources for your adventures.
Camping is a great way for the family to enjoy each other's company.
Looking for places to backpack or set up camp? Find ideal campsite locations on Virginia Tourism’s Blog.Virginia.org and search “camping.”
- For comprehensive information about camping in Virginia’s state parks, including a search-by-amenity map of campgrounds and cabins, visit DCR.Virginia.gov/state-parks.
- For new backpackers, Walkabout Outfitter’s website offers tips and tricks, as well as the Happy Camper’s Backpacking Essentials List, which begins with “a positive attitude.” WalkaboutOutfitter.com
- Everyone loves a bonfire, but responsibility is key. Some campsites limit the type of firewood you can bring in to prevent invasive species from being moved to the area. To learn more about safe firewood practices and learn the rules in every state, visit DontMoveFirewood.org.
- Interested in RVs? Check out GoRVing.com, a resource that explains the different types of vehicles available and provides inspiring videos to get you hooked. Some campgrounds (many KOAs, for example) even offer RVs to rent, so you can see if it’s a good fit. Your nearby RV dealer will be happy to show you models.
- REI offers tons of yummy camp-friendly recipes, including a spinach goat cheese frittata, tiramisu, and berry cobbler, in the “Co-op Journal” section of its website. Look for a camp kitchen checklist in the “Expert Advice” section. REI.com