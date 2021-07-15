The Boy with the Buzz

This teen-preneur uses his hobby to help honeybees.

WHEN JP MACKEY of Reston began making brac lets in November 2019, he realized that his new hobby might be a way for him to help an environmental cause. His mother, Danielle, wasn’t surprised. “We’re very interested in the environment,” Mackey says of her family.

A web search found the Heifer International Gift of Honeybees program, which helps farmers start beehives for pollination purposes, to provide an additional source of income, and, more broadly, to reverse the decline in the global honeybee population. “I’ve heard that bees are the most important species on the planet,” JP says. “I could sell my bracelets and donate the money to help the bees.” Bumble Bracelets was born. Although his mother helps with the business side of things and makes sure orders match requests, JP designs and makes every bracelet himself. He uses beads of agate, tiger eye, labradorite, apatite, Venetian glass, Czech wood, and black lava to make bracelets that range from sparkly to earthy. Each one includes a black and gold signature bumble bead or a bee charm.

Sales have been good. JP charges $30—the cost of a donation to Gift of Honeybees for a hive, box, and training in beekeeping techniques. As of March, he had donated $8,100 to the program, making no profit. “All of the money goes to Gift of Honeybees,” JP says.

“We’re getting orders from all over the country,” says Mackey. “Some people buy several bracelets at a time to give as gifts for environmentally conscious family and friends. They’ve really taken off!”

So what’s it like to be a 13-year-old CEO? JP takes it in stride. “It’s just a part of my normal day,” he says. He doesn’t think much about future endeavors, although he’s interested in solar energy. “I think I’m fine with Bumble Bracelets. I don’t have any plans to start another charity. I’d just like to keep Bumble Bracelets going and helping the bees.” BumbleBracelets.com

This article originally appeared in the June 2021 issue.