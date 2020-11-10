The Art of Christmas

× Expand Photo courtesy of The Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Collection Detail of Edward Hicks’ Peaceable Kingdom (with seated Lion), 1832-1834. Oil on canvas. One of four pieces titled Peaceable Kingdom on display at the Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum’s The Art of Edward Hicks exhibition.

Things are getting festive at Williamsburg’s Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum.

This holiday season, enjoy festive displays, a 16-foot tall Christmas tree, and guided walking tours through the galleries at Williamsburg’s Abby Aldrich Rockefeller Folk Art Museum. Share in the yuletide revelry as musicians, storytellers, and interpreters take you on a wondrous journey that explores our country’s seasonal celebrations from the 17th century to today, amidst one of the finest collections of decorative arts and folk art in America. “The character and whimsy of these objects make the museum an ideal destination for families, especially during the holidays,” says chief curator Ronald L. Hurst.

Founded in 1957, the museum is the world’s oldest continually operating institution dedicated solely to the preservation of American folk art. Current exhibitions include The Art of Edward Hicks, a collection of works by one of America’s best-known folk painters, and American Folk Pottery: Art and Tradition, which features nearly 50 objects made by American potters from 1790 through 2008.

As a bonus, visitors can also stroll through the DeWitt Wallace Decorative Arts Museum in the same building complex. Collectively known as the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, the two museums recently benefited from a $41.7 million expansion creating additional exhibition spaces and a dedicated entrance pavilion. ColonialWilliamsburg.org