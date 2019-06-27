The 4 Best Golf Courses To Visit This Summer

From holes set against the backdrop of the jaw-dropping Allegheny Mountains, to European-style golfing experiences in local terrain.

× Expand The Cascades. Photo courtesy of the Omni Homestead Resort.

With access to mountains, rivers, and the Atlantic Ocean, Virginia is a playground for golf course designers. The natural terrain makes the state ideal for lavish golf courses that bring in the outdoor elements to create layouts that are entertaining and exciting for golfers of all skill levels.

Now that summer is on the horizon, it's time to break out the clubs and discover the best courses the state has to offer.

The Cascades at Omni Homestead

If you are interested in a great stay and play location this summer, then look no further than the Omni Homestead Resort, home to one of the Cascades course.

Set against the backdrop of the jaw-dropping Allegheny Mountains, the Cascades is one of the most stunningly beautiful courses in America.

Located four miles southwest of Hot Springs, the Cascades course is almost 100 years old, but it is as pristine and immaculate as any golf layout crafted over the past five years.

When you set foot on the Cascades, you notice that this is a layout that demands ingenuity and a strategic plan of attack for your golf game.

Several of the holes have blind tee shots, so don't forget to do a little homework before your round and keep a few notes on hand because the more prepared you are, the better your experience will be here. These are exactly the type of shots where game improvements irons will come handy.

And be forewarned, the greens are slick, so show up early and work on your putting speed at the practice green.

With the surrounding nature and the marvelous design, the Cascades has undoubtedly earned its reputation as one of the best courses in the state. OmniHotels.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Kingsmill Resort

The River Course at Kingsmill Resort

Another great resort for world-class golf is located in Williamsburg along the James River. The River Course at the Kingsmill Resort is another absolute stunner where you'll be taking your phone out for pictures as much as you are removing clubs from your bag for the next shot.

The River Course has been home to several PGA and LPGA events over the years, and as you play your round, you will see why the pros approved this well-regarded layout. The Pete Dye-designed course sparkles with wide fairways and greens that play smooth and fast.

The grounds at the River Course are as spectacular as you'd expect, and you will love hitting your hybrids from the fairway with the clean and crisp conditions. That said, try to stay accurate with your tee shots, because the rough is thick and can certainly ruin your score on a hole.

If there is a favorite section of the course for golfers, it has to be the final three holes that play along the James River. It is a breathtaking way to end one of the best rounds of golf you can play in the Commonwealth. PeteDyeRiverCourse.com

× Expand Photo courtesy of Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

The Gold Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club

A spectacular course, also in Williamsburg, that recently underwent a facelift and came out as one of the state's best 18 holes is the Gold course at the Golden Horseshoe Golf Complex.

There are two courses on the grounds of the Golden Horseshoe, but if you are looking for a challenging round of championship golf, then play the Gold over the Green course.

With tight fairways and small greens, the Gold demands your best game. But don't let the potential challenge dissuade you from playing because you'll truly be missing out on one of the greatest treasures that Virginia golf has to offer.

If the Gold is known for anything, it is the four par-threes stationed throughout the course. All four have water that the golfer must clear with their tee shot, and the 16th hole in particular, with its island green, will look familiar because legend has it that it was the template for the famous 17th island hole at TPC Sawgrass. ColonialWilliamsburgHotels.com

× Expand Photo by Erik Anestad

Royal New Kent Golf Club

Our final course, the Royal New Kent Golf Club, is located in Providence Forge. Twenty miles east of Richmond, the Royal New Kent has a links-style layout that keeps the local terrain as present as possible in the design.

As a result, golfers can expect a complete European-style golfing experience at Royal New Kent, just as the architects envisioned at the course's creation.

We are also happy to report that after a recent restoration, the Royal New Kent maintains the initial vision of course designer Mike Strantz.

The golf at Royal New Kent can be demanding, so a touch of prep work is encouraged before you step foot on the course. But once you hit the first tee with your irons, you can expect an authentic experience as you play among rock walls, grassy knolls, and tall fescue grass.

At times you'll feel you're playing for the Open title at a historic course like St. Andrews, just as Strantz wanted for all golfers playing Royal New Kent. RoyalNewKent.com