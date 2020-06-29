Tasty Toothpastes

Reenergize your brushing routine with fun flavors.

Tasty Toothpaste Treat yourself to some new flavors of toothpaste.

Mix up your morning (and evening) routine with new types of toothpaste. Marvis’ sophisticated offerings include ginger mint, jasmine mint, and authentic Amarelli licorice. (Sephora.com)

Dr. Brite will deliver plant-based pastes directly to your door in delicious flavors like chocolate mint and coconut chai. Designed by doctors, they don’t contain artificial colors, flavors, or sweeteners. (DrBrite.com) Ugly by Nature also avoids artificial colors, dyes, and sweeteners, which means every flavor of its nonfoaming natural paste—Chaotic Coconut, Wacky Watermelon, and more—is “ugly” gray. (UglyByNature.com)

For toothpaste with less mess, try tablets: Simply chew an Unpaste Tooth Tab until a paste forms, then brush as usual. Or, dip your brush in Hammond Herbs Tiger Tooth powder, which comes in a refillable glass jar. (Both at WellEarthGoods.com.)

Finally, for a truly luxe experience, try Swiss Smile’s d’Or Toothgel, made with 23.75 carat gold dust—it’s sure to add a sparkle to your smile! (Shop.Swiss-Smile-Beauty.us.com)