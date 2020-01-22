Take Your Shot

Primland Resort to host a classic driven shoot.

× Expand Participants in Primland’s driven shoot. Photo courtesy of Primland

As the most formal type of game shooting, classic British driven shoots have changed little since the Victorian era, when a focus on etiquette, sportsmanship, and safety was as paramount as respect for your quarry. From Jan. 29 to Feb. 1, the Primland Luxury Resort in Meadows of Dan will be hosting the U.K.-based premium shotgun and rifle maker James Purdey & Sons Ltd. for an exclusive driven shoot experience.

“The expansive property and breathtaking views of Primland are about as close as one can get to a driven shoot in the U.K.,” says James Horne, the chairman of James Purdey & Sons. “We could not be more delighted to showcase our wide selection of guns and rifles with Primland’s sporting enthusiasts.” The resort’s sporting program offers European-style and upland driven shoots, and is known for being one of the most authentic experiences in the country.

At a classic driven shoot, guns are positioned in a line about 20 to 30 meters apart from each other, standing at a fixed point, often marked with a numbered peg or post. The line can be straight, curved, or horseshoe-shaped to allow for the terrain. The birds—usually grouse, duck, partridge, or pheasant—are then driven toward the guns by an organized team of beaters and dogs. Birds are shot as they fly over the guns, and the whole maneuver is called a “drive.” A normal day usually consists of four to six drives. At Primland, the event will involve a shoot of 300 marked birds to an eight-gun line, an eight-bird-per-hunter pheasant hunt, and a round of 100 sporting clays.

“The shooting program at Primland attracts the most avid shooters and devotees of the sport of driven bird shooting,” says Carl McDaniel, the resort’s hunting and outdoor activity manager.

The special event also includes a three-night stay in Primland’s luxury lodge. Breakfast, lunch, and dinner will be provided, as well as cleaning for the pheasants. Primland.com

This article originally appeared in our February 2020 issue.